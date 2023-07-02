Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $83.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $91.23.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.6048 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 29.84%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,340,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 345.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,913,000 after purchasing an additional 722,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,978,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 696,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,085,000 after purchasing an additional 241,948 shares during the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

See Also

