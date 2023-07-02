Coerente Capital Management Has $498,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Coerente Capital Management reduced its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.1% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 34,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MRK opened at $115.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.52 and a 1-year high of $119.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.50 and a 200-day moving average of $110.77. The company has a market cap of $292.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 37.92%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. BTIG Research cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 66,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $7,608,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,766,695. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,239,927.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 488,258 shares of company stock worth $56,481,018 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

