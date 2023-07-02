Coerente Capital Management Sells 2,731 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Coerente Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 5.5% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $24,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 48,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,717,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average of $181.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.98 and a fifty-two week high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.