Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 277.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,256 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Cohu worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter worth about $588,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,665,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 68.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 50.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 8,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.50.

Insider Activity

Cohu Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $69,346.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Cohu stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $179.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.70 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 11.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

(Free Report)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

