Comcast Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,406,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,329,985,000 after buying an additional 977,894 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Comcast Company Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
