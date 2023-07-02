Comcast Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 28.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comcast to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $41.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $173.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.23 and its 200 day moving average is $38.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,798,173,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,406,328 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,329,985,000 after buying an additional 977,894 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

