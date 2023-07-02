Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

NYSE:ELP opened at $8.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 66.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

