Comparing G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) & Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV)

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Free Report) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Lanvin Group and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 G-III Apparel Group 0 6 1 0 2.14

Lanvin Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.85%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $19.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Lanvin Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -443.09% -50.06% G-III Apparel Group -5.10% 7.40% 3.80%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and G-III Apparel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group $422.31 million 1.49 -$229.99 million $0.33 14.61 G-III Apparel Group $3.23 billion 0.27 -$133.06 million ($3.47) -5.55

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. G-III Apparel Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lanvin Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Lanvin Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lanvin Group

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St. John brand; and leisurewear and formalwear under the Caruso brand name. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

