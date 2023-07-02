Comparing International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) and Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF)

International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMF – Free Report) and Cargojet (OTCMKTS:CGJTF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

International Distributions Services pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cargojet pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. International Distributions Services pays out 73.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cargojet pays out -238.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for International Distributions Services and Cargojet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Distributions Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Cargojet 0 0 1 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Cargojet has a consensus price target of $167.57, suggesting a potential upside of 148.84%. Given Cargojet’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cargojet is more favorable than International Distributions Services.

19.1% of International Distributions Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.2% of Cargojet shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Distributions Services and Cargojet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A Cargojet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Distributions Services and Cargojet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Distributions Services N/A N/A N/A $0.18 16.76 Cargojet N/A N/A N/A ($0.25) -269.41

Cargojet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Distributions Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states. Further, it provides express parcel delivery and logistics services. Additionally, the company engages in property holdings and facilities management activities. It serves consumers, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company was formerly known as Royal Mail plc and changed its name to International Distributions Services plc in October 2022. International Distributions Services plc was founded in 1516 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc. provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for various cargo customers between the United States and Bermuda; and between Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. In addition, it offers aircraft to customers on an ad hoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the United States, and other international destinations; and specialty charter services for livestock shipments, military equipment movements, emergency relief supplies, and virtually large shipments across North America, South America, the Caribbean, and Europe. Further, the company is involved in the aircraft operation and maintenance, flight planning and dispatch, crew planning and training, ground handling, and commercial airline cargo management businesses. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 39 aircraft. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

