Comparing RB Global (NYSE:RBA) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) and Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RB Global and Repay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RB Global 0 2 7 0 2.78 Repay 0 4 4 0 2.50

RB Global currently has a consensus target price of $61.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.62%. Repay has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 49.19%. Given Repay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Repay is more favorable than RB Global.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RB Global $1.85 billion 5.89 $319.66 million $0.98 61.22 Repay $279.23 million 2.82 $12.84 million ($0.33) -23.73

This table compares RB Global and Repay’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RB Global has higher revenue and earnings than Repay. Repay is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RB Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

RB Global has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repay has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RB Global and Repay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RB Global 6.13% 5.25% 2.22% Repay -9.51% 6.83% 3.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of RB Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Repay shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of RB Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of Repay shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RB Global beats Repay on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc., an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution. The company serves customers across various asset classes, including automotive, commercial transportation, construction, government surplus, lifting and material handling, energy, mining, and agriculture. RB Global, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Westchester, Illinois.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit card processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding, clearing and settlement, e-cash, and digital wallet through its proprietary payment channels that include Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale. The company serves customers primarily operating in the personal loans, automotive loans, receivables management, and business-to-business verticals through direct sales representatives and software integration partners. Repay Holdings Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

