Comparing Wake Forest Bancshares (WAKE) and The Competition

Wake Forest Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WAKE – Free Report) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Wake Forest Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wake Forest Bancshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wake Forest Bancshares alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wake Forest Bancshares N/A N/A 28.28 Wake Forest Bancshares Competitors $2.87 billion $698.34 million 260.33

Wake Forest Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wake Forest Bancshares. Wake Forest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Wake Forest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Wake Forest Bancshares pays out 39.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Wake Forest Bancshares lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

32.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Wake Forest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Wake Forest Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wake Forest Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Wake Forest Bancshares Competitors 1060 3063 3178 26 2.30

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 336.47%. Given Wake Forest Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wake Forest Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Wake Forest Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wake Forest Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Wake Forest Bancshares Competitors 34.06% 10.59% 0.93%

Summary

Wake Forest Bancshares competitors beat Wake Forest Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Wake Forest Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc., (OTC: WAKE) parent company of Wake Forest Federal Savings and Loan Association. Based in Wake Forest, North Carolina since 1922, the Company conducts business as Wake Forest Federal from its office in Wake Forest, (Wake County), North Carolina. Wake Forest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Wake Forest Bancorp, M.H.C.

Receive News & Ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wake Forest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.