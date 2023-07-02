Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Conn’s Price Performance
CONN opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51. Conn’s has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 2.54.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Conn’s
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Conn’s by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 42.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 127.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conn’s Company Profile
Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.
