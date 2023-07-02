Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Announces Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $11.70-$12.00 EPS.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Roth Mkm raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

