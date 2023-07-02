Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Posts Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $11.70-$12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.50 and a 200 day moving average of $228.81. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $208.12 and a 12 month high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 96,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth $3,840,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.71.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

