Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Constellation Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.70-12.00 EPS.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $246.13 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.81.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -698.03%.

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $258.71.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STZ. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

