Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.70-12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $11.70-$12.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $258.71.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $246.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -698.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after buying an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,799,000 after purchasing an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

