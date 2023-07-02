ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Downgraded by Loop Capital

Loop Capital downgraded shares of ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ContextLogic from $4.40 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

ContextLogic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $155.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Institutional Trading of ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.91) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.79 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 72.85% and a negative net margin of 86.40%. Analysts anticipate that ContextLogic will post -15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ContextLogic by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,328,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125,682 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ContextLogic by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,961,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 494,545 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ContextLogic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 349,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 101,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ContextLogic by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ContextLogic by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,019,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 359,331 shares in the last quarter.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

