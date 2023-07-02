Contrasting Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Free Report) and bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brenntag and bioMérieux’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brenntag $20.47 billion N/A $934.49 million $1.29 12.07 bioMérieux $3.99 billion 2.91 $711.16 million N/A N/A

Brenntag has higher revenue and earnings than bioMérieux.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brenntag 4.65% 20.29% 8.07% bioMérieux N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Brenntag and bioMérieux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Brenntag and bioMérieux, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brenntag 1 2 3 0 2.33 bioMérieux 0 2 2 0 2.50

Brenntag currently has a consensus target price of $98.00, suggesting a potential upside of 529.42%. bioMérieux has a consensus target price of $100.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Brenntag’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Brenntag is more favorable than bioMérieux.

Volatility and Risk

Brenntag has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bioMérieux has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brenntag beats bioMérieux on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling. The company serves customers in various end-market industries, including nutrition, pharma, personal care, water treatment, and lubricants; and home, industrial, and institutional markets, as well as coatings and constructions, polymers, and rubber industries. The company was founded in 1874 and is based in Essen, Germany.

About bioMérieux

bioMérieux S.A. develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems that use biological samples, such as blood, saliva, urine, etc. for the diagnosis of infectious diseases, including bacterial infections, parasitic infections, and viral infections; and microbiological control of production or the production environment primarily for food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic industries. It also provides a suite of software products and services that collect, analyze, and merge various sources of data to make decisions under the BIOMÉRIEUX VISION SUITE name; designs, manufactures, and maintains instruments and software; and designs and manufactures reagents for in vitro diagnostic tests. The company serves clinical and hospital laboratories, physicians, blood banks, vets, and industrial control laboratories. bioMérieux S.A. was formerly known as B-D Mérieux. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Marcy l'Etoile, France. bioMérieux S.A. is a subsidiary of Institut Mérieux SA.

