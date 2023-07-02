Contrasting China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC)

China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) and Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

China Natural Resources has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hycroft Mining has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Natural Resources and Hycroft Mining’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Natural Resources $2.94 million 5.57 -$3.57 million N/A N/A Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 1.78 -$60.83 million ($0.27) -1.09

Profitability

China Natural Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hycroft Mining.

This table compares China Natural Resources and Hycroft Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Natural Resources N/A N/A N/A Hycroft Mining -183.06% -75.56% -20.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.1% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of China Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Hycroft Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for China Natural Resources and Hycroft Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Natural Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

China Natural Resources beats Hycroft Mining on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Natural Resources

China Natural Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia. It also offers equipment for rural wastewater treatment; and engineering. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong. China Natural Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of Feishang Group Limited.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is headquartered in Winnemucca, Nevada.

