Contrasting Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF) & Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) and Skyworth Group (OTCMKTS:SWDHF – Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Koss and Skyworth Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koss 63.09% 30.11% 24.00% Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Koss shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.1% of Skyworth Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.6% of Koss shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koss $17.61 million 1.94 $1.27 million $0.90 4.11 Skyworth Group N/A N/A N/A $0.54 0.93

This table compares Koss and Skyworth Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Koss has higher revenue and earnings than Skyworth Group. Skyworth Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koss, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Koss and Skyworth Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koss 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworth Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Koss beats Skyworth Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koss

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, the Russian Federation, Ukraine, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones. The company sells its products through distributors, international distributors, audio specialty stores, the internet, national retailers, grocery stores, electronics retailers, military exchanges, and prisons under the Koss name, as well as private label. It also sells its products to distributors for resale to school systems, as well as directly to other manufacturers. As of June 30, 2022, the company had approximately 90 domestic dealers; and approximately 2,000 domestic retail outlets and numerous retailers. The company also exports its products. Koss Corporation was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About Skyworth Group

Skyworth Group Limited, an investment holding company, researches and develops, manufactures, sells, and exports consumer electronic products. It operates through Multimedia Business, Smart Systems Technology Business, Smart Appliances Business, and New Energy Business segments. The company offers smart TV systems; home access systems, such as digital set-top boxes; smart white appliances, including air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen appliances, other products; LCD modules; automotive electronic systems; lighting products; security systems; and other electronic products, as well as internet value-added services. It is also involved in the property development and holding; trading of consumer electronic products; and sale and installation of photovoltaic power station for residential use, as well as financing and treasury management activities. In addition, the company engages in the maintenance and repair of home appliances; construction development business; financial leasing; and macro logistics services, as well as operates industrial parks. It has operations in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, the Middle East, the United States, Oceania, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Skyworth Digital Holdings Limited and changed its name to Skyworth Group Limited in June 2019. Skyworth Group Limited was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong.

