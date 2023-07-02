Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Corebridge Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.08.

Corebridge Financial Price Performance

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $17.66 on Thursday. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Corebridge Financial ( NYSE:CRBG Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $180,199,982.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corebridge Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 22.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Read More

