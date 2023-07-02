Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Cut to C$1.90

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.30 to C$1.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Corus Entertainment stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.59. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $3.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $292.53 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 56.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.72%.

(Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.