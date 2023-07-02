Covenant Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Covenant Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 18,667.6% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 983,037 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,390 shares in the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,197,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,578,000 after acquiring an additional 416,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $185.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.18 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.24 and a 200 day moving average of $181.64. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.98 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

