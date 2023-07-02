Critical Analysis: InMed Pharmaceuticals (IMLFF) and The Competition

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:IMLFF – Free Report) is one of 394 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare InMed Pharmaceuticals to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors 547 1422 4195 27 2.60

As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 122.88%. Given InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe InMed Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

24.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors -9,661.00% -103.05% -23.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares InMed Pharmaceuticals and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -18.03 InMed Pharmaceuticals Competitors $122.09 million -$5.63 million -109.06

InMed Pharmaceuticals’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InMed Pharmaceuticals. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, it works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

