Critical Analysis: Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) & Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH)

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) and Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Impac Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lamar Advertising 20.59% 34.70% 6.63% Impac Mortgage N/A -1,309.14% -37.12%

Volatility & Risk

Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Impac Mortgage has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

79.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.5% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of Lamar Advertising shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Impac Mortgage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lamar Advertising and Impac Mortgage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lamar Advertising $2.03 billion 4.98 $438.65 million $4.15 23.92 Impac Mortgage $8.60 million 0.27 -$39.43 million ($1.71) -0.04

Lamar Advertising has higher revenue and earnings than Impac Mortgage. Impac Mortgage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lamar Advertising, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lamar Advertising and Impac Mortgage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lamar Advertising 0 2 1 0 2.33 Impac Mortgage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lamar Advertising presently has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Lamar Advertising’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Impac Mortgage.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Impac Mortgage on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with over 4,500 displays.

About Impac Mortgage

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities. The Real Estate Services segment performs servicing and provides loss mitigation services for securitized long-term mortgage portfolio. The Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio segment is composed of residual interests in securitization trusts. The company was founded by Joseph R. Tomkinson in August 1995 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

