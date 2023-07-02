Critical Comparison: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY – Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nostrum Oil & Gas and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A SM Energy 1 6 5 0 2.33

SM Energy has a consensus target price of $40.82, suggesting a potential upside of 29.05%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Nostrum Oil & Gas.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

89.1% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -3118.28, suggesting that its share price is 311,928% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 4.41, suggesting that its share price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nostrum Oil & Gas -8.42% N/A -13.93% SM Energy 41.07% 28.22% 14.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nostrum Oil & Gas and SM Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nostrum Oil & Gas $195.29 million 1.13 -$26.12 million ($0.37) -12.62 SM Energy $3.36 billion 1.13 $1.11 billion $10.18 3.11

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Nostrum Oil & Gas. Nostrum Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SM Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved and probable reserves of 34 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 28 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

