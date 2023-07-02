Critical Contrast: Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Cathedral Energy Services (OTCMKTS:CETEF – Free Report) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cathedral Energy Services and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cathedral Energy Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Cathedral Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of C$2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 433.55%. Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.52%. Given Cathedral Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cathedral Energy Services is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Borr Drilling -46.63% -13.66% -3.77%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Cathedral Energy Services and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

72.1% of Cathedral Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cathedral Energy Services and Borr Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cathedral Energy Services N/A N/A N/A C($0.08) -5.57 Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.59 -$292.80 million ($1.51) -4.99

Cathedral Energy Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Borr Drilling. Cathedral Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Borr Drilling, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cathedral Energy Services beats Borr Drilling on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cathedral Energy Services



Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Borr Drilling



Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production. It serves oil and gas exploration and production companies, such as integrated oil companies, state-owned national oil companies, and independent oil and gas companies. The company was formerly known as Magni Drilling Limited and changed its name to Borr Drilling Limited in December 2016. Borr Drilling Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

