Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Free Report) is one of 275 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Croghan Bancshares to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Croghan Bancshares alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 34.06% 10.59% 0.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.8% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Croghan Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croghan Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 1060 3063 3178 26 2.30

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Croghan Bancshares and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 336.47%. Given Croghan Bancshares’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Croghan Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A 18.68 Croghan Bancshares Competitors $2.87 billion $698.34 million 260.33

Croghan Bancshares’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Croghan Bancshares. Croghan Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Croghan Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Croghan Bancshares pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Croghan Bancshares lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Croghan Bancshares rivals beat Croghan Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services. Its loan product portfolio includes home equity and improvement, personal, auto, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans, as well as overdraft protection services; business loans and lines, small business lending, equipment loans and leasing, commercial real estate and SBA loans, and business successions planning, as well as mortgage lending services. In addition, the company provides investment and trust, and estate management, employee benefit plans, and financial planning; and insurance services, as well as debit and credit card, and digital services, such as online and mobile banking. Croghan Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1888 and is headquartered in Fremont, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Croghan Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croghan Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.