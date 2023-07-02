Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $97.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.60.

CCK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of CCK opened at $86.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.32. Crown has a 1-year low of $66.00 and a 1-year high of $102.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Crown by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Crown by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

