CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CSGS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $52.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 58.64%.

Insider Transactions at CSG Systems International

In related news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $441,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after acquiring an additional 22,220 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.