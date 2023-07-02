Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.25.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $245.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.81.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

