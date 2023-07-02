DA Davidson Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of SouthState in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will earn $6.36 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.19. The consensus estimate for SouthState’s current full-year earnings is $7.21 per share.

Get SouthState alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SSB. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSB opened at $65.80 on Friday. SouthState has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.72.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SouthState

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $520,706.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 28,971 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 6.7% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SouthState

(Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.