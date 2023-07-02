DA Davidson Boosts e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $130.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by DA Davidson from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $91.08.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:ELF opened at $114.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $115.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.23.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $3,184,366.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,994,425.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total value of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,372,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,583 shares of company stock valued at $22,326,634. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,521,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,043 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,553,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,909,000 after purchasing an additional 906,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,885.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 812,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,974,000 after purchasing an additional 791,641 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 697.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 681,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,700,000 after purchasing an additional 596,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

