DA Davidson Comments on First Foundation Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – DA Davidson dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Foundation in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). First Foundation had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $70.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.17 million.

First Foundation Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on First Foundation from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

Shares of FFWM stock opened at $3.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Foundation

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in First Foundation by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 3.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Max Briggs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,072 shares in the company, valued at $216,077.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,610 shares of company stock valued at $80,604 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Foundation Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

