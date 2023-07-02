DA Davidson Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report issued on Tuesday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Down 2.0 %

LBAI stock opened at $13.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $870.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.22.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $82.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million.

Institutional Trading of Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 63,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 11,486 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after buying an additional 135,849 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 95,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

