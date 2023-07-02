Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation decreased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,413 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned 0.06% of Darling Ingredients worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,318,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,356,000 after buying an additional 575,661 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5,488.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 474,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 466,296 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 392.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 524,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 417,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $94.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.58.

In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.74 per share, for a total transaction of $191,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAR stock opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

