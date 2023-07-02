Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Receives $118.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DROOF shares. Morgan Stanley raised Deliveroo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 144 ($1.83) to GBX 159 ($2.02) in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deliveroo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.34) to GBX 110 ($1.40) in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Deliveroo from GBX 91 ($1.16) to GBX 88 ($1.12) in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Deliveroo Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DROOF opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17. Deliveroo has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $1.40.

Deliveroo Company Profile

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.