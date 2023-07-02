Desjardins Boosts EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Price Target to C$4.25

EverGen Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Free Report) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

EVGIF opened at C$2.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.19. EverGen Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.37 and a one year high of C$2.65.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

EverGen Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.