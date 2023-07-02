Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Neoen (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Neoen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Neoen Stock Performance

Shares of Neoen stock opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92. Neoen has a 52-week low of $38.92 and a 52-week high of $45.50.

About Neoen

Neoen SA, an independent renewable energy production company, engages in the development and operation of renewable energy power plants. The company operates through Solar Power, Wind Power, Storage, Farm-Down, Development and Investments, and Eliminations segments. It operates in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Ecuador, the United States, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Jamaica, Mexico, Mozambique, Portugal, El Salvador, Sweden, and Zambia.

