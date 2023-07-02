Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO) Price Target to $8.00

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Alvotech Stock Up 12.2 %

Shares of Alvotech stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86.

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alvotech will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Alvotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Alvotech during the first quarter valued at $195,000.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

