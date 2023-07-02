Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $95.00

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $145.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ashland from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $129.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ashland has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $112.00.

Ashland Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.61 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Ashland announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 21.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Ashland’s payout ratio is presently 37.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $2,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ashland by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,560,000 after acquiring an additional 12,898 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ashland during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,976,000. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

