Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGFree Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAGFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

