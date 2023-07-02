Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Target Price to $36.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.92.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.62 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 79.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,466.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after buying an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $163,004,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

