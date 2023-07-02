Digital Turbine Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 14,198 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 69% compared to the average daily volume of 8,381 call options.

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.91 million, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.47. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $140.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.04 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Digital Turbine

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APPS. B. Riley dropped their target price on Digital Turbine from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.71.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 304,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,229.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 55,138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 5.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

