Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Cap Reaches $9.42 Billion

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 2nd. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0673 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and $326.23 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.69 or 0.00362574 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00012958 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000409 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 140,005,796,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
