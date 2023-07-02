Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.44-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.44-0.50 EPS.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on D. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, 51job reissued a maintains rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.55.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 613.5% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

