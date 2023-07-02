Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

DCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Donaldson in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DCI opened at $62.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.37. Donaldson has a twelve month low of $46.98 and a twelve month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Insider Activity

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 521.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.