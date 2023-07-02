Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.68.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Donnelley Financial Solutions

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $46,205.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 1,030 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $46,205.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,507.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 212,696 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $9,073,611.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,433,793 shares in the company, valued at $146,485,609.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 364,022 shares of company stock worth $15,525,431 over the last 90 days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $803,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4,814.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,595,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Further Reading

