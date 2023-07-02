Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.80% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $45.53 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.68.
Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $198.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 411,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,833,000 after acquiring an additional 79,502 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,993.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 561,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after buying an additional 534,572 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $803,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4,814.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $6,595,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
