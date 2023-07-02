Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires New Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KLAC opened at $485.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $250.20 and a 1 year high of $488.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.02 and a 200-day moving average of $404.14. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. KLA had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 167.59%. KLA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,983,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 1,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $775,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,344,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 1,728 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,983,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,724 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,873. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

