Dorsey Wright & Associates Acquires Shares of 5,858 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.7 %

CAT stock opened at $246.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.94.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

