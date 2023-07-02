Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys New Shares in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $147,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the third quarter valued at $99,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CIRCOR International by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.

CIRCOR International Stock Up 4.9 %

CIR opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a one year low of $13.26 and a one year high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 2.15.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.80 million. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 5.03%. Analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

(Free Report)

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

Further Reading

