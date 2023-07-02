Dorsey Wright & Associates Buys Shares of 2,143 Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,143 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASUR. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asure Software by 33.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,407,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,425,000 after buying an additional 853,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 48.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,762,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 571,201 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,778,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 223,525 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asure Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 19.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 531,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 86,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASUR opened at $12.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Asure Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.87 and a 12-month high of $17.14.

Asure Software ( NASDAQ:ASUR Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $33.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Asure Software, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASUR. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Asure Software from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

